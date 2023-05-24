Honour NWC’s zoning decision, Legislative aides tells APC lawmakers-elect

By Kingsley Okoye

The Forum of National Assembly Legislative Aides from North -West has urged lawmakers-elect contesting for principal officers to respect the choices made by the National Working Committee ( NWC) of the All Progressives Congress ( APC).

The forum made the call in Abuja on Tuesday while addressing a news conference.

The NWC of APC had in its zoning arrangements for the leadership of 10th National Assembly , chose Senators Godswill Akpabio from South – South , as preferred candidate for Presidency of the Senate and Jibrin Barau from North-West for Deputy President of the Senate .

The party also chose Rep. Tajudeen Abbas from North -West for the Speakership position of Speaker of the House of Representatives and Rep. Benjamin Kalu from South -East for Deputy Speakership position .

But some APC federal lawmakers-elect had gone ahead to signifiy interest to contest for various principal officers against decision of the NWC of APC.

Zonal Leader of the forum Mr. Abdulrazaq Dunkawa while supporting decision of the APC NWC said the Northwest deserved the two presiding officers’ positions zoned to it .

According to him, the North-West contributed the highest number of votes to the APC in the Presidential and National Assembly elections .

” We Legislative Aides from the North- West will like to place on it on record that the geo – political zone contributed the highest number of votes to the APC in the Presidential and National Assembly elections .

” Results from the elections show that North -West played crucial role of keeping APC in power by securing the majority of Honourable members and Distinguished Senators in both chambers .

“The Zone no doubt rightly deserves the zoning made by the party as far as leadership of the 10th National Assembly is concerned,” the forum said.

The forum called on other contestants to allow for party supremacy to establish discipline , order and legislative democracy to thrive in the 10th National Assembly”.(NAN)