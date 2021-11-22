Honour Mbazulike Amechi with release of Nnamdi Kanu, DG tells Buhari

November 22, 2021 Danlami Nmodu Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Presidency 0



By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria Mr Osita Okechukwu has appealed President Buhari honour elder statesman Chief Mbazulike Amechi with the release of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Okechukwu who disclosed this in a statement, also appealed IPOB support Nigeria president of extraction 2023 project.

The APC chieftain joined Ohaneze Ndigbo, eminent constitutional lawyer and Chairman, Leaders of Thought, Prof Ben Nwabueze, and the people of goodwill in the country commend President Muhammadu Buhari for accepting consider the release of held leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra,IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

could be recalled that leaders led Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi visited President Buhari request for the release of IPOB leader, who was intercepted in Kenya in June this year.

Tags: , , ,