Honour Mbazulike Amechi with release of Nnamdi Kanu, DG tells Buhari

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The Director General of Voice of Nigeria Mr Osita Okechukwu has appealed to President Buhari to honour elder statesman Chief Mbazulike Amechi with the release of IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Okechukwu who disclosed this in a statement, also appealed to IPOB to support Nigeria president of Igbo extraction 2023 project.

The APC chieftain joined Ohaneze Ndigbo, eminent constitutional lawyer and Chairman, Igbo Leaders of Thought, Prof Ben Nwabueze, and the people of goodwill in the country to commend President Muhammadu Buhari for accepting to consider the release of held leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra,IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

It could be recalled that Igbo leaders led by the first Aviation Minister, Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi visited President Buhari to request for the release of IPOB leader, who was intercepted in Kenya in June this year.

