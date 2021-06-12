Honeywell introduces Nigeria’s 1st spaghetti mini pack

The Management of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc has unveiled its new Spaghetti Mini pack its response to the Nigerian consumer behaviour over the decade.

The Managing , Mr Lanre Jaiyeola, at the unveiling at the company’s factory Sagamu,

Ogun said the product was also to fulfil its commitment to providing quality products convenient consumers.Jaiyeola said the 200gm Spaghetti Mini pack, at a retail price of N100 debuts as the first of its kind , was  specifically developed to meet the expectations of today’s Nigerian consumer .

He said the price was also to fulfil the company’s drive affordability by its teeming customers.

“Honeywell Flour Mills is a key player the food business today and our consumers play a pivotal role in this regard.

“This new product is the first of its kind in the pasta category and we are happy to have introduced it to the Nigerian .

“We are delighted to launch this innovative product in response to our observation and findings into Nigeria’s consumer behaviour and the push convenience.

“As a customer-centric organisation, we continue to look for diverse and innovative ways to satisfy our consumers optimally.

“Innovation for us the yardstick which we believe allow us to deliver even more superior products.

“We continue to fulfil our core objective – to support the food security agenda of the government by producing good quality, nutritious and affordable food products for the complete satisfaction of Nigerians,” he said.

Also, Mr Ifeanyi Abadom, , Operations, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, said the ‘Spaghetti Mini’  satisfy a yearning for convenience in Nigerians.

“With the development of this product, we have ensured policies, desired standards and quality set for ourselves are being surpassed,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports company in its recently published financial results reported over N100 billion in for the period ending March 31.

The company’s range of products which has  become staples in Nigerian homes include: Honeywell Superfine Flour, Honeywell Bakers Delight Flour, Honeywell Pastry Flour and Honeywell Semolina.

Others are: Honeywell Whole Wheat Meal, Honeywell Macaroni, Honeywell Spaghetti and the variety of Honeywell Noodles. (NAN)

