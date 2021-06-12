Honeywell introduces Nigeria’s 1st spaghetti mini pack

The Management of Honeywell Flour Mills Plc has unveiled its new Spaghetti Mini pack in its response to the Nigerian consumer behaviour over the last decade.

The Managing Director, Mr Lanre Jaiyeola, at the unveiling ceremony at the company’s factory in Sagamu,

Ogun said the product was also to fulfil its commitment to providing quality products convenient for consumers.Jaiyeola said the 200gm Spaghetti Mini pack, at a retail price of N100 debuts as the first of its kind in Nigeria, was specifically developed to meet the expectations of today’s Nigerian consumer market.

He said the price was also to fulfil the company’s drive for affordability by its teeming customers.

“Honeywell Flour Mills is a key player in the food manufacturing business in Nigeria today and our consumers play a pivotal role in this regard.

“This new product is the first of its kind in the pasta category and we are happy to have introduced it to the Nigerian market.

“We are more than delighted to launch this innovative product in response to our observation and findings into Nigeria’s consumer behaviour and the push for convenience.

“As a customer-centric organisation, we continue to look for diverse and innovative ways to satisfy our consumers optimally.

“Innovation for us remains the yardstick which we believe will allow us to deliver even more superior products.

“We will continue to fulfil our core objective – to support the food security agenda of the government by producing good quality, nutritious and affordable food products for the complete satisfaction of Nigerians,” he said.

Also, Mr Ifeanyi Abadom, Director, Manufacturing Operations, Honeywell Flour Mills Plc, said the ‘Spaghetti Mini’ would satisfy a yearning for convenience in Nigerians.

“With the development of this product, we have ensured that the policies, desired standards and quality set for ourselves are being surpassed,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the company in its recently published financial results reported over N100 billion in revenue for the period ending March 31.

The company’s range of products which has become staples in Nigerian homes include: Honeywell Superfine Flour, Honeywell Bakers Delight Flour, Honeywell Pastry Flour and Honeywell Semolina.

Others are: Honeywell Whole Wheat Meal, Honeywell Macaroni, Honeywell Spaghetti and the variety of Honeywell Noodles. (NAN)