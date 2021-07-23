Honesty on the part of leaders will check security challenges – Bishop Onyia

July 23, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Bishop Christian Onyia, Bishop of Nike Diocese (Anglican Communion), Enugu State, says only honesty on part of leaders can check insecurity in country.

Speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday, Onyia decried spate of insecurity in country.

He said it was worrisome, especially with recent gunning of an Alpha Jet of the Nigerians Air Force by bandits Zamfara and Kaduna States.

He was speaking side-lines of marking his 46th birthday and two years and three months of his consecration as Bishop of the Diocese.

“Leaders must rise. They must a spade, a spade in terms of dealing with all known troublemakers or operating like terrorists, irrespective of creed, tribe and affiliations.

“Previously, we believe that the air is safe, but with recent shooting of a supersonic speed Alpha Jet in flight, our airplanes are no longer safe

.

to be honest with ourselves to the current security challenges. What has kept us where we are today is dishonesty to ourselves.

“We do not speak the truth to ourselves and know the scripture says `it is only the truth can set one free’.

“If we need to be free from the oppression of the terrorists, I use the word terrorists to put all people and disturbing and terrorising the peace of the country ; our leaders must come and tell themselves the truth,’’ he said.

Onyia urged Nigerians not to only pray and fast for peace, but to speak truthful words and take actions that promote and bring about peaceful co-existence.

The Bishop’s friends and well-wishers led by Ven. Benjamin Chinemelu, Bishop’s Administrative Secretary, who also turned 56, put up a special service at the Chapel of Resurrection, Trans-Ekulu, Enugu for Onyia. (NAN)

