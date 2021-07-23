Honesty on the part of leaders will check security challenges – Bishop Onyia

Bishop Christian Onyia, Bishop of Nike Diocese (Anglican Communion), Enugu State, says only honesty on the part of leaders can check insecurity in the country.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Friday, Onyia decried the spate of insecurity in the country.

He said it was worrisome, especially with the recent gunning down of an Alpha Jet of the Nigerians Air Force by bandits between Zamfara and Kaduna States.

He was speaking on the side-lines of activities marking his 46th birthday and two years and three months of his consecration as Bishop of the Diocese.

“Leaders must rise. They must call a spade, a spade in terms of dealing with all known troublemakers or groups operating like terrorists, irrespective of creed, tribe and affiliations.

“Previously, we believe that the air is safe, but with recent shooting of a supersonic speed Alpha Jet in flight, our airplanes are no longer safe

.

“We have to be honest with ourselves to tackle the current security challenges. What has kept us where we are today is dishonesty to ourselves.

“We do not speak the truth to ourselves and you know the scripture says `it is only the truth can set one free’.

“If we need to be free from the oppression of the terrorists, I use the word terrorists to put all people and groups disturbing and terrorising the peace of the country together; our leaders must come together and tell themselves the truth,’’ he said.

Onyia urged Nigerians not to only pray and fast for peace, but to speak truthful words and take actions that promote and bring about peaceful co-existence.

The Bishop’s friends and well-wishers led by Ven. Benjamin Chinemelu, Bishop’s Administrative Secretary, who also turned 56, put up a special service at the Chapel of Resurrection, Trans-Ekulu, Enugu for Onyia. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...