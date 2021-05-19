By Chimezie Godfrey

The Federal Government has inaugurated the multi-sectoral committee of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme on Tuesday in Abuja.

On the occasion, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development Sadiya Farouq urged the committee members to join the national assignment of eradicating poverty and creating wealth through the various Social Investment Programmes especially the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme.

The Minister who was represented by the Chairman of the Committee and National Coordinator of the National Social Investment Programmes Dr Umar Bindir called on the committee members to collaborate with each other in their areas of expertise to strengthen the programme.

She urged them to join the national assignment of eradicating poverty and creating wealth by contributing to the NGGSF project.

She said,”This ministry is dedicated to job creation and poverty eradication. The success of this committee will be its ability to alleviate poverty through the school feeding of junior primary school pupils.

“The enrollment of school children is increased as a result of the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, therefore, I urge you to work together with other stakeholders to participate in this program”.

Earlier in her opening remarks, the Team lead of the NHGSFP, Aisha Digil noted that the programme is designed as a collaborative effort between the tiers of government to boost nutritional status, encourage enrollment and school attendance as well as promote local economic activities.

“From the set objectives, the programme cuts across health, education, agriculture, economy and employment.

“Therefore, it is important that we utilize a multi sectoral approach in planning and implementation.

“This means working with colleagues from the relevant ministries to jointly achieve the core objectives of the program,” she stated.

The terms of Reference to the committee include identifying and facilitating the implementation of relevant activities within their respective MDAs as synchronized with the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme, make recommendations and input to promote activities of the NHGSFP and maintain relations between State Multi-Sectoral Working Group and State counterparts on NHGSF.

Members of the Multi Sectoral Committee on the National Home Grown School Feeding

Programme include representatives from the Federal Ministries of Education, Finance, Water Resources, Agriculture and Rural Development, Health Industry, Trade and Investment, Women Affairs, National Bureau of Statistics and the Universal Basic Education Commission.

