Home Call, By Idegu Ojonugwa Shadrach

Feeding fat on vanity like erroneous soil –

Feeding fat on poisonous manures.

Nutrients are deregulated, and seeds suffer lost of known.

Ignorance is put to test in a pool of confusion.

Every single conscious make down to fear of unknown.

The unknown scariest the known and unknown to end road

All must return to find true identity of wisdom –

In the middle of knowledge and understanding.

What stands between the knowledge of light and darkness,

Lies in the wisdom of the natures –

It is to human to understand this, just as to comprehend a length of sun.



Then, human fumigation is not far to destruction.

It is what goes, when humans and natures,

Take different route in achieving natural and eternal purposes.



Hopefully, it is a need for total rebirth,

Of life and death, if we must correct eternal creator.