Hollywood film, “The Book of Clarence” to hit Nigerian cinemas April 12

American rapper Jay-Z ‘s film, `The Book of Clarence’ which features soundtrack from ace Nigerian singers, Yemi Alade and Adekunle Gold is set to hit cinemas across Nigeria on April 12.



Filmone, distributor of the film, disclosed this on its Instagram page as it posts the film’s trailer.

Yemi Alade features on the song “Sacred Love” with Jeymes Samuel, while Adekunle Gold appears on the song “Jeezu,” alongside American rappers Doja Cat and Kodak Black

The star-studded film also features Nigerian-born British actor David Oyelowo alongside other cast members, including LaKeith Stanfield, James McAvoy, RJ Cyler, Teyana Taylorand Babs Olusanmokun.



Others include Omar Sy, Benedict Cumberbatch, Caleb McLaughlin, Nicholas Pinnock, Anna Diop and Michael Ward, among others.

The film which is produced by Samuel, Jay-Z, James Lassiter, and Tendo Nagenda, also features international music superstars such as Jorja Smith, Lil Wayne, Shabba Ranks, Kid Kudi, and Buju Banton as ‘guest appearances.’



‘The Book of Clarence’, an American biblical comedy-drama, is written and directed by Jeymes Samuel.

The film centers on the story of a young man living in 33A.D who struggles to find a better life until he crosses paths with the powers of the rising Messiah.

It is currently showing at cinemas in the United States following its debut on Jan. 12 and its soundtrack album which was released on Dec. 12, 2023. It is currently available on Spotify.(www.nannews.ng)(NAN)

By Akotonou Lynient

