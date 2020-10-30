Hold politicians accountable to campaign promises, monarch urges electorate

Oba Adeshina Kuti, the Eleru of Eru in Lagos, on Friday, advised Nigerian electorate to always hold politicians accountable to the promises made during the electioneering campaign.
Kuti gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the Oshodi 1 Constituency Stakeholders Meeting, which took place at the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area in Lagos.
The monarch, however, urged the electorate to do it lawfully.
He who told NAN that the 2023 election would not be business as usual, urged Nigerians to get their PVCs and vote credible leaders into public office.
“Things have to change for better; leaders have to be accountable as we can’t continue like this.
“When it’s time for the election, politicians will be all over, wooing the electorate and by the time they get into office, you no longer hear from them.
“They forget the constituency that brought them into office as0 we barely see them again.
“The moment they get into office, Abuja becomes their home,’’ the monarch said.
In his remark, Mr Hakeem Sokunle, the lawmaker representing Oshodi 1 constituency in the state House of Assembly, said that he could only speak for himself.
“We are messengers, we should be accessible, but the truth is that no matter how hard we try, one or two persons will still not be satisfied,’’ Sokunle said.
When asked about his achievements before the coronavirus outbreak, he said that he was able to finish some projects before the lockdown.
“As at February, about 12 boreholes were put in place, scholarship at various levels.
“Though it has not been easy, we will keep trying.
“Members of my constituency can attest to how much we are doing and we don’t intend to relent.
“The truth is, we were working round the clock and a lot more could have been achieved but for the lockdown,’’ he said.
Responding to complaints that members of his constituency did not receive palliatives, Sokunle said that many people benefitted.
“We did all we could; we are still doing the much we can.
“I owe this to my people, we can’t satisfy everyone but even my people can attest to this.
“We shared the palliative given to us we didn’t hoard them,’’ he noted. (NAN)
