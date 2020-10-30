Hold politicians accountable to campaign promises, monarch urges electorate

Oba Adeshina Kuti, the Eleru of Eru in Lagos, on Friday, advised Nigerian electorate to always hold politicians accountable to the promises made during the electioneering campaign.

Kuti gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during the Oshodi 1 Constituency Stakeholders Meeting, which took place at the Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area in Lagos.

The monarch, however, urged the electorate to do it lawfully.

He who told NAN that the 2023 election would not be business as usual, urged Nigerians to get their PVCs and vote credible leaders into public office.