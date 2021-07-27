HIV: UNFPA at forefront of supplying contraceptives – Mueller

Ms Ulla Mueller, the Country Representative of UN Population Fund (UNFPA), says the fund is leading in the supply of contraceptives for both prevention of HIV and unplanned pregnancies.

Mueller said this at the launch of a document to invest in the adolescents entitled “HIV Programming in Adolescents and Young People in Nigeria: An Investment Case 2021-2025” in Abuja on Tuesday.

She country representative, who emphasised the importance of young people especially women to the UN System, restated its commitment

to end maternal deaths.

She explained that condoms and other contraceptives were essential in preserving and protecting the adolescent from infections and unmet maternal needs.

She commended the Federal Government for the effort in providing Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights (SRHR) to the people, saying

four million dollars had been approved for procurement of condom.

She said “we don’t realise the importance of modern contraceptives to prevent maternal death and other causes of morbidity to young people, especially women.

“We are committed to supporting family planning as well as supplying quality contraceptives, hence we are in the process of renewing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Federal Government.”

Mr Peter Hawkins, the Country Representative of UNICEF, stressed the importance of investing in adolescents aimed at achieving 95-95-95 target.

Hawkins explained that such target required a lot of thinking and investment to reduce mortality and morbidity in young people, especially women, through prevention.

Prof. Adesegun Fatusi, the Vice Chancellor, University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, described adolescents as the major cause of new infections.

Fatusi, who lauded NACA and partners, said that the investment would avert future mortality by increasing access to drugs and reducing mother to child transmission.

The don noted that without investment in the lives of young people, achieving Demographic Dividends would be difficult. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...