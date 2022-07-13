HIV/AIDS: NACA, stakeholders task religious leaders on stigma, discrimination

By Ikenna Osuoha

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) and critical stakeholders have urged religious leaders to champion the campaign on discrimination and stigma against Persons Living with HIV/AIDS (PLWHAs).

Mr Tobias John, Zonal Coordinator, North East, NACA made the call in Abuja on Wednesday at a stakeholders dialogue.

The dialogue was aimed setting the agenda for faith-based consultations on stigma and Human Rights in HIV.

John called on faith-based organisations to rise to the occasion in reorienting their congregants on discrimination and stigma against people living with HIV/AIDS

According to him, it is through faith and teaching that behavioural changes can be achieved.

He said that discrimination and stigma were capable of impending progress made in mitigating the impact and spread of HIV/AIDS in the country.

Prof. Muslih Yahaya, Executive Secretary, Muslim Ummah, South West, Nigeria condemned what he described as mutual suspicion and self- righteousness among the citizenry.

Yahaya urged religious leaders to use their platforms to emphasise things that unite the country rather than things that divide it.

He advised against passing judgement on persons especially those living with HIV/AIDS.

Yahaya advised Nigerians to jettison stereotypes, particularly those based on tribes and religion.

He reiterated his confidence in the capacity of faith-based groups to change the narrative on stigma and discrimination.

Ms Amber Erinunwinhe, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Network of Religious Leaders Living or Personally Affected by HIV/AIDS (NINERELA+) said that the group intends to develop a roadmap on how to reduce discrimination and stigma.

Erinunwinhe said that the agenda would tackle issues around prevention treatment and viral suppression.

She cautioned against violating human rights through stigma and discrimination.

Mr Temitope Fashola, Country Director, Christian AID, said love remains the central message of every religion.

Fashola said that love is paramount in the fight against discrimination and stigma against people living with HIV/AIDS because God created all with love. (NAN)

