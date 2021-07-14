HIV/AIDS: Group wants Kaduna Govt. to ease access to drugs

The Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (NEPWHAN), has appealed to Kaduna State Government to bring medical services closer to communities.

The Kaduna State Coordinator of the group, Bala Samaila, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Kaduna.

He said having medical centres close to communities would enable positive people to access anti-retroviral drugs in view of the current security situation.

Samaila said with persistent insecurity in the state, most HIV positive persons had been forced to skip medications, thereby affecting their health.

“If they default in taking drugs regularly, they may likely form resistance, which means the drugs will not work well in their body when they eventually resume; and that could pose serious health complications.

“Some of them have to travel far to access drugs, while some cannot even go out to get their medication for fear of being kidnapped, and or lack of money for transportation.”

The coordinator, however, lauded the state government for making drugs and test kits available across the state.

Samaila also appealed to the Kaduna government to help its members with nutritional foods to help boost their health.

According to him, HIV positive persons require drugs daily and also need food to keep fit, as well as improve their health status.

The coordinator, however, expressed regret that 90 per cent of persons who had tested positive to HIV, had no access to good nutrition, to ensure drugs efficacy, due to the current economic crunch.

“We are appealing to the state government to assist us with nutritional needs because we cannot take drugs without good food.

“We are the most vulnerable in the state and we need nutritional food to keep us strong and healthy,’’ Samaila said.

He recalled that in 2020, during the lockdown, the state distributed food through The State Emergency Management Authority (SEMA), but NEPWHAN members did not get any.

“We did a follow up to see if our members can get such aid, but up till now we are yet to get any positive response.

“l am appealing to the government to help us because nutritional foods will go a long way in helping our members with their medication. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...