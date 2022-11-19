HIV/AIDS: CISHAN seeks fund for OYSACA, condemns discrimination

By Akeem Abas

The Civil Society Network on HIV/AIDS in Nigeria (CISHAN), Oyo State chapter, has pleaded with the state government to fund the Oyo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OYSACA).

The plea is in a statement jointly signed by the group’s Coordinator, Mr Seun Onifade and the Public Relations Officer, Dr Titilayo Musa, at the end of its monthly general meeting on Saturday in Ibadan.

The network, which commended Gov. Seyi Makinde for being the first to inaugurate Board of OYSACA in the country when he came on board in May 2019, added that lack of fund was affecting progress toward the fight against the scourge.

The group said unavailability of fund to OYSACA had affected the treatment of People Living With HIV/AIDS, and put awareness, sensitisation and testing services in the state at the lowest ebb.

It stated that “it is very sad that awareness, sensitisation and testing services for HIV programming is at the lowest ebb in Oyo State.

“Non-availability of HIV Test Kits and treatment is compromised due to unavailability of fund to OYSACA.

“As world AIDS Day is around the corner, we plead with Oyo State Government to make fund available for OYSACA.”

The group added that it won’t continue to allow People Living With HIV/AIDS to undergo unnecessary psychosocial trauma in health facilities.

CISHAN said the lack of HIV test kits had also affected the prevention of mother to child transmission, adding that pregnant women were not tested for HIV at the entry point anymore.

According to the group, it is embarrassing and unacceptable for HIV Test Kits to be unavailable at a time when the world is already talking of HIV Self Testing Kit.

It expresssed disappointment over continuous stigma and discrimination of people living with the virus, as it condemned alleged action of Ajayi Crowther University (ACU), Oyo management, in which a 16-year-old was denied accommodation on Oct. 18 due to her HIV status.

The group said the alleged action is contrary to Part 11 section 8 of the National Anti-Stigma Law 2015 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the law states that “it is an offence to discriminate against any person on the basis of their real or perceived HIV status by denial of access to and use of communal places, residential space and other social facilities.

The HIV/AIDS Anti-Discrimination Act 2014 also makes it illegal to discriminate against people based on their HIV status and prohibits any employer, individual or organisation from requiring a person to take HIV test as precondition for employment or access to services.

However, CISHAN, ccommendedall network of NGOs and CBOs working in Oyo State for their commitment and support to end HIV/AIDS spread in the country.

It ccommendedthe Network of People living with HIV/AIDS (NEPWHAN), National Youth Network on HIV/AIDS (NYNETHA) and the Inter-Faith Network on HIV/AIDS.(NAN)

