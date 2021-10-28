HIV/AIDS: Agency seeks partnership with relevant organisations to tackle scourge in Nasarawa State

The Nasarawa State Aids Control Agency ( NASACA) has called for effective collaboration with relevant organisations to tackle the spread of HIV/AIDS in the state.

Dr Ruth Bello, the Executive Director of the agency, made the call when she led the management of the organisation on a courtesy visit to the Nasarawa Broadcasting Service (NBS) in Lafia on Thursday.

Bello said a collaboration between the agency and organisations would tackle the spread of the disease and improve the standard of living of the people of the state.

“We are here to appreciate you on your station’s role in enlightening members of the public on the dangers of HIV/AIDs in the state.

“We want to call for your sustained efforts in this direction for improved awareness on the health status of the people of the state,” she said

She urged the people of the state and Nigerians to always go for medical check-up in order to know their health status for the overall development of the state and the country.

The executive director commended Gov. Abdullahi Sule for supporting the activities of the agency and called for the sustenance of the gesture.

She restated her commitment to continue to enlighten the people of the state on the dangers of HIV/AIDS.

Responding, Mr Aloko Flashman, the Acting General Manager of NBS, thanked the executive secretary for the visit.

Flashman assured of his readiness to continue to enlighten the people through various programmes in order to eliminate the spread of the scourge in the state.

The general manager also assured of his partnership with relevant organisations for improved health status and standard of living of the people of the state. (NAN)

