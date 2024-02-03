Saturday, February 3, 2024
Hitch-free by-election ongoing in Niger — Police

The Police command in Niger says  the by-election into the State Assembly seat of the Lavun constituency is going on without any hitch.

Mr Shawulu Dan-Mamman, the State Commissioner of Police, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) during inspection visit to the polling units in the area.

“The election is ongoing without any threat to disrupt it; with the mass deployment of police personnel and other security agencies here, we will achieve a hitch-free election.’’

Dan-Mamman explained that he was in the area to encourage security agencies involved in the election to discharge their duties effectively.

“I am on ground to tackle any security challenge here; and I have been able to do that,” he said.

NAN reports that  Danmamman had directed for adequate deployment of personnel and operational assets to the area for a credible and peaceful conduct of the election.

NAN had earlier reported that electoral materials arrived at 7.30am in the area.

The election holds in nine registration areas across 32 poling units in Lavun with registered voters of 19,121. (NAN)

