‘Hit the ground running’, Tinubu tells newly sworn in Ministers

By Ismail Abdulaziz

President Bola Tinubu has tasked the new 45 ministers to meet the expectations of Nigerians for a renewed socio-economic development.

The president stated this after the inauguration of the ministers at the State House Banquet Hall on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the administration came at a time that the country needed a renewal and reforms in all ramifications.

“Nigerians expect you to hit the ground running just as we had promised them during our campaigns. With your inauguration today, you have become ministers of the Federal Republic not ministers of a particular state or region.

“Nigerians expects a lot and they deservedly want to see changes in their lives. You are now in the same boat with me and they expect that their lives would take a new and better turn,” he said.

Tinubu said that the new ministers reflected the different diversities of the country and were chosen for their tract record of success and achievements in their various fields of endeavours.

“The challenges we face today are daunting but we have the opportunity to implement long due reforms that would bring about peace, safety and prosperity of our people as contained in our renewed hope agenda.

“We are about to accelerate our governing efforts, move forward and realise our aspirations for Nigerians. Tremendous responsibilities follow this appointment and all of you are expected to contribute your quota to deliver accountable, efficiently and effective service to Nigerians.

“Your assignment begins immediately and you must work to make yourself worthy of God and the people to make Nigerians believe that the right hands are chosen. I believe in you and government can be a progressive way to gain public confidence and trust,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that those sworn in are former Rivers governor Nyesom Wike as Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Wale Edun (Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy), Adegboyega Oyetola (Marine and Blue Economy), David Umahi (Works), Festus Keyamo (Aviation and Aerospace Development), and Betta Edu (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation).

Also among those sworn in are Bosun Tijani (Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy), Ishak Salaco (State, Environment and Ecological Management), Wale Edun (Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy), Adegboyega Oyetola (Marine and Blue Economy), Adedayo Adelabu (Minister of Power), Tunisia Alausa (State, Health and Social Welfare), Dele Alake (Solid Minerals Development), Lola Ade-John (Minister of Tourism), Sa’idu Alkali (Transportation), and Bunmi Tunji-Ojo (Interior).Aug. 8, 2023.

Some others are Doris Anite (Industry, Trade and Investment), Uche Nnaji (Innovation Science and Technology), Nkiruka Onyejeocha (State, Labour and Employment), Uju Kennedy (Women Affairs), David Umahi (Works), Abubakar Momoh (Niger Delta Development), Betta Edu (Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation), Ekperikpe Ekpo (State, Petroleum Resources — Gas), and Heineken Lokpobiri (State, Petroleum Resources — Oil).

The new ministers also include John Enoh (Sports Development), Hannatu Musawa (Art, Culture and the Creative Economy), Mohammed Badaru (Defence), Bello Matawalle (State Defence), Yusuf T. Sunumu (State Education), Ahmed M. Dangiwa (Housing and Urban Development), Abdullah T. Gwarzo (State, Housing and Urban Development), and Atiku Bagudu (Budget and Economic Planning).

Also sworn in are Mairiga Mahmud (State, Federal Capital Territory), Bello M. Goronyo (State, Water Resources and Sanitation), Abubakar Kyar (Agriculture and Food Security), Tahir Maman (Education), Yusuf M. Tuggar (Foreign Affairs), Ali Pate (Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare), Ibrahim Geidam (Police Affairs), U. Maigari Ahmadu (State, Steel Development), and Shuaibu A. Audu (Steel Development).

Others are Muhammed Idris (Information and National Orientation), Lateef Fagbemi (Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice), Simon B. Lalong (Labour and Employment), Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim (State, Police Affairs), Zephaniah Jisalo (Special Duties and Inter-Govermental Affairs), Joseph Utsev (Water Resources and Sanitation), and Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (State, Agriculture and Food Security).(NAN minus headline)

