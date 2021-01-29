Hit pedestrian dies in Anambra

A speeding driver on Thursday night ran into a female adult who was crossing the road along Onitsha-Owerri Expressway in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra. Mr Andrew Kumapayi, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra, who confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Awka, said the woman died as a result of the accident.

“Eyewitness report reaching us indicates that an unidentified driver of a Toyota Venza jeep with registration number KJA-862ES was on high speed when he knocked down a woman crossing the road. “The driver of the vehicle and the rescue team from FRSC Ihiala Command rushed the woman to Our Lady of Lourdes hospital where she was eventually confirmed dead by the doctor on duty, and her body deposited at mortuary,” he said.

Kumapayi said that the driver was handed over to the police for investigation. While condoling with the family of the victim, the Sector Commander warned motorists against speed limit violation.

He also advised pedestrians to be watchful when crossing or walking along the road, to avoid accidents. (NAN)