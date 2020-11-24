Hit-and-run driver kills woman in Onitsha – FRSC

A hit-and-run driver on Tuesday killed a woman near Toronto Hospital, Onitsha, while she was trying to cross the Onitsha-Awka road, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr Andrew Kumapayi, State Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra, who confirmed the incident to NAN in Awka, said that the incident occurred “around 9.20 a.m.”

“According to eye witnesses, the incident occurred around 9:20 a.m. They said the vehicle was speeding and fled after knocking the woman down.