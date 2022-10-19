History will be fair to President Buhari – Lai Mohammed

By Rotimi Ijikanmi

Notwithstanding attempts by naysayers to downplay the achievements of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, history and posterity will be fair and kind to him.

The declaration was made on Wednesday in Abuja by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, at the inaugural edition of the PMB Administration Scorecard (2015-2023) series organised by the ministry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wednesday’s edition featured the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatude Fashola.

In his opening remarks, Mohammed noted that naysayers had attempted to play down the massive and unprecedented achievements of Buhari’s administration, while politicising issues.

He stressed that the administration had implemented high-impact projects across the country that met the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians and history would be fair to the administration.

“Those whose trips have been shortened and smoothened by good roads and bridges will remember those who constructed those roads and bridges.

“Those who use the modern terminals at our airports will remember who built them.

“Those who ride on modern trains on Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna and Itakpe-Warri routes will not forget those who made those things happen.

“The 9.8 million school children who are fed daily; the 1 million youths that have been empowered, as well as the 500,000 youths who are undergoing trainings under the N-Power will not forget this administration.

“The 1,632,480 households that have been enrolled in the Conditional Cash Transfer Programme will also not forget the administration’s welfare programmes,’’ Mohammed said.

The minister said the scorecard series was designed to showcase the massive achievements of the administration as it winds down.

He assured that ministers and other top government officials would feature in the series to showcase the giant strides in their various ministries and sectors.

Wednesday’s session was attended by the Minister of State in the Ministry of Works and Housing, Alhaji Umar El-Yakub and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Alhaji Mohammed Bello.

Also at the event were the Minister of State for Science and Technology, Mr Ikechukwu Ikoh and Chief Executive Officers of parastatal agencies in the Ministry of Information and Culture. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

