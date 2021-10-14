History of Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria can become great again- Pam

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Yakubu Pam has expressed hope the history of Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria can be great again.

Pam made this assertion during a meeting with state Pilgrimage leaders and Managers, which comprises state Chairmen of Christian Pilgrims, Welfare Boards and their Executive Secretaries.

The NCPC boss called on the collective efforts of the stakeholders and well- meaning Nigerians to make strong and rewrite the history of Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria for better.

“Let’s make history in Christian Pilgrimage in Nigeria just like we made history in Jordan.

“Today people had gone to Jordan and seen that there are many Holy Sites in Jordan,” he said.

Making reference from the Bible passage, Psalm chapter one, Pam urged church leaders to shun the counsel of the ungodly and prosper in their work, stating that prosperity starts from the heart.

NCPC boss also advised the state pilgrimage leaders to imbibe the spirit of team work, saying that it is the secret of success

“Team work cannot be compared to anything, it is the secret of success,” he said.

He further charged the stakeholders to ensure that the number of intending pilgrims to the Holy Land is increased greatly in the 2021 main pilgrimage.

Pam affirmed that the Commission targets about 10,000 intending pilgrims for the 2021 main Pilgrimage exercise to the Holy Land.

In order to achieve this milestone, he urged the stakeholders to rise to the occasion by engaging in aggressive mobilisation.

He congratulated the pilgrimage leaders for making Jordan Pilgrimage a success inspite of its teething challenges.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the Conference of States and Chairman Taraba State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Rev. Dr. Isaiah Magaji, thanked the NCPC boss for his courage and doggedness in pursuing issues.

Rev. Magaji who spoke on behalf of the members of Conference of states thanked the NCPC boss for making Jordan Pilgrimage a reality, stating that new things are not always easy to come by.

“We are committed to this Journey as long as we continue to have your ears; we will strive to add value to Christian Pilgrimage,” he said.

Magaji thanked the states who were able to embark on the just concluded Jordan Pilgrimage and the States who could not make it to Jordan.

He urged the NCPC boss not to be weary in doing good but should strive to always reach out to some state Governors to help some states with challenges.

The chairman advised them to continue to pray for the NCPC boss, for peace in Nigeria, and should work harder so that Christian Pilgrimage does not die.

Issues of the last Pilgrimage exercise to Jordan were reviewed and the way forward for the 2021 Pilgrimage exercise was also discussed.

