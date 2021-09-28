Historical Society of Nigeria honours COAS, others

September 28, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Defence, News, Project, Security 0



By Chimezie Godfrey

The Historical Society Nigeria (HSON) has confered Honourary Award Associate Fellow Historical Society of Nigeria (AFHSN) Chief Army Staff( COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya.

In a statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS was honoured in recognition for his outstanding leadership the Nigerian Army.

“The Historical Society Nigeria (HSON) today Tuesday 28 September 2021 conferred Honourary Award Associate Fellow Historical Society of Nigeria (AFHSN) Chief Army Staff( COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya for his outstanding leadership the Nigerian Army,” said.

The ceremony which took place at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) Asokoro Abuja also had the Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf and the Director General NARC, Major General Garba Wahab(rtd) as co-recipients.

Speaking at the event, the Acting President, HSON, Professor Okpeh Okpeh said the award is a very well deserved one, considering the visionary and astute leadership provided by the COAS NA since his assumption command. pointed out, that this culminated in the successes being recorded in ongoing NA campaigns and operations across the country.

Prof Okpe also commended the Nigerian Army for making concerted effort in maintaining cordial civil-military relations with Nigerians and the public in general.

While accepting the award, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya described HSON as one the oldest associations in Nigeria, established in 1955.

disclosed that the NA has quite a good number senior officers as members the body and called on all personnel who are historians to identify with the Society.

Speaking on behalf of all the awardees, the COAS expressed appreciation to the Governing Council of the body of historians, adding that the investiture will spur them to leave a legacy of excellent institutional memory, by demonstrating exemplary leadership in their respective offices and the nation at large.

The President HSON, who congratulated the COAS and other recipients, maintained that the awardees have contributed enormously to the development of History as an academic discipline in Nigeria.

Present at the investiture ceremony were eminent Professors from various institutions in Nigeria and Principal Staff Officers of Army Headquarters, among others.
Highlights of the event were the presentation of certificates, awards and group photographs.

Tags: , , , ,