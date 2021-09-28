Historical Society of Nigeria honours COAS, others

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Historical Society of Nigeria (HSON) has confered Honourary Award of Associate Fellow of Historical Society of Nigeria (AFHSN) on the Chief of Army Staff( COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya.

In a statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General, Onyema Nwachukwu, the COAS was honoured in recognition for his outstanding leadership of the Nigerian Army.

“The Historical Society of Nigeria (HSON) today Tuesday 28 September 2021 conferred Honourary Award of Associate Fellow of Historical Society of Nigeria (AFHSN) on the Chief of Army Staff( COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya for his outstanding leadership of the Nigerian Army,” he said.

The ceremony which took place at the Nigerian Army Resource Centre (NARC) Asokoro Abuja also had the Commandant Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Major General Ibrahim Manu Yusuf and the Director General NARC, Major General Garba Wahab(rtd) as co-recipients.

Speaking at the event, the Acting President, HSON, Professor Okpeh Okpeh said the award is a very well deserved one, considering the visionary and astute leadership provided by the COAS for the NA since his assumption of command. He pointed out, that this culminated in the successes being recorded in ongoing NA campaigns and operations across the country.

Prof Okpe also commended the Nigerian Army for making concerted effort in maintaining cordial civil-military relations with Nigerians and the public in general.

While accepting the award, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya described HSON as one of the oldest associations in Nigeria, established in 1955.

He disclosed that the NA has quite a good number of senior officers as members of the body and called on all personnel who are historians to identify with the Society.

Speaking on behalf of all the awardees, the COAS expressed appreciation to the Governing Council of the body of historians, adding that the investiture will spur them to leave a legacy of excellent institutional memory, by demonstrating exemplary leadership in their respective offices and the nation at large.

The President HSON, who congratulated the COAS and other recipients, maintained that the awardees have contributed enormously to the development of History as an academic discipline in Nigeria.

Present at the investiture ceremony were eminent Professors from various institutions in Nigeria and Principal Staff Officers of Army Headquarters, among others.

Highlights of the event were the presentation of certificates, awards and group photographs.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...