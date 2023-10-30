Historian commends Gov. Diri for supporting archiving of Bayelsa’s historical records

By Nathan Nwakamma

The Bayelsa Archive is partnering communities, companies, institutions, families, and individuals to preserve the historical documents and heritage of the state, the state Chief Historian, Prof. Stephen Olali, has said.

Olali said in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa on Monday, said said that the state archive was reactivated by Gov. Douye Diri and has been preserving public records for posterity.

He added that the archiving was being undertaken across ministries, departments and agencies of government in the state.

The historian explained that archives provide evidence of activities of the past and insight into the historical progress and heritage of people, public and private institutions and organizations.

He said it helped in increasing peoples’ sense of identity and understanding of their cultural heritage.

“Archival institutions are generally legally constituted entities responsible for identifying, managing, and preserving the integrity of an institution’s official records of long-term value.

“Archives are the documented memories of a people, a state or nation.

“Archives underpin every aspect of society ranging from education to the sciences, healthcare, culture, law, and the historic environment; archives inform the future by helping us to learn from the past,” he added.

According to him, it is a way of managing records that are of value to future generations.

Olali appreciated Gov. Diri’s support for the state archive and his contributions to the advancement of the state in all sectors.

He urged urged people of Bayelsa to reelect the governor on Nov. 11, to enable him continue with the transformation of the state, which has so far attracted investors and tourists.(NAN)

