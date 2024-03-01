Hisbah Summons PRNigeria Manager over Murja’s Sexual Harassment Allegation

…. Hisbah Commander General Sheikh Daurawa Resigns

The Kano State Hisbah Board Department of Public Enlightenment has summoned the PRNigeria Manager, Adnan Mukhtar, over a story he wrote on the allegations of Sexual harassment labelled against Hisbah officials by a Tik Tok Sensation Murja Ibrahim Kunya.

The Manager, also the Bureau Chief of Politics Digest, a publication of PRNigeria in Kano, received an invitation on Thursday Morning from a Hisbah official.

After speaking with the official on the phone, Adnan insisted on a formal invitation, and he got this message as the reply: “You are kindly invited to Hisba Board on Monday after 2 pm. for discussion, pls”.

The Hisbah Corps is a religious police force responsible for the enforcement of Shari’a to Muslims only in Kano state and other parts of northern Nigeria. The Commander General of Hisbah, Sheikh Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, appointed by Kano State governor Abba Kabir Yusuf in 2023, resigned on Friday, less than 24 hours after the invitation of the PRNigeria Manager.

It would be recalled that Politics Digest reported an allegation of sexual harassment made by the famous female Tik Toker in Kano State, Murja Ibrahim Kunya, against Hisbah operatives.

In an audio recording obtained by Politics Digest, Murja lamented how she and her friends campaigned vigorously for the victory of the gubernatorial candidate of NNPC, Abba Yusuf, to emerge as Governor of Kano State.

In the audio, she said: “Is what Hisbah in Kano is doing Okay like this? Allah S.W.T has listened to our parents and brothers’ cries to bring this government to power. Still, Daurawa operatives are doing everything to tarnish the image of this government with something called ‘Hisbah’.

“They went to Sarina Hotel and arrested young women and put them in their buses like bread as they were being taken to prison. Wallahi, I swear if Hisbah officials arrested women in the hotel, I would not lie against them on the issue of harassing the girls sexually.

“They give these women an option of having a romantic affair like ‘Taliya’ (Masturbation for arousal) till they release sperm or to play with their boobs (breasts) or they take them to their parents.”

Meanwhile, Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has expressed dissatisfaction with the Hisbah’s approach to arresting individuals accused of immorality by lumping men and women into trucks like animals.

While speaking at a meeting with Imams and other Islamic scholars, the governor said the board’s modus operandi needs to be looked into. He, therefore, urged the Hisbah board to promote Islamic values while ensuring that their actions align with ethical standards by respecting individual rights and enforcing morality.

Probably in response to the governor’s comments, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa announced his resignation as the Commander General of Kano’s Hisbah Board, citing “discouragement” from Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf. Despite his efforts to promote societal morality during his tenure at Hisbah, Daurawa felt disheartened by the governor’s remarks. In a video shared on social media, Daurawa expressed his regret and wished the governor well in his leadership.

By PRNigeria