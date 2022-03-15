Hisbah nabs 61 for alleged immoral acts in Jigawa

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Jigawa Hisbah Board has arrested 61 persons, including 44 woman in Taura Local Government Area for alleged immoral acts.

Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, Commandant of the Hisbah in the state, made this known the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday.

He noted that the suspects were arrested on Monday in the popular ‘Gujungu’ town by operatives of the command in collaboration with the police.

”The 44 women are suspected commercial sex workers. The 17 men, were apprehended when the operatives raided the area at about 6 a.m..

”The suspects have already been charged before a Magistrates’ Court in Ringim,” he said.

Dahiru enjoined residents of the state particularly the youths to desist from engaging in vices and immoral acts capable of destroying their future and promoting social decadence.

He further commended residents of the state for their support and cooperation to the board to enable it carry out its duties effectively.

According to him, the Hisbah will continue to fight against immoral acts in all parts of the state. (NAN)

