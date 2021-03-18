Hisbah intercepts 25-litre of ”Burukutu” , 364 bottles of alcoholic beverage in Jigawa

The Hisbah Command in Jigawa has  intercepted 25-litre jerry can of local beer, popularly known as  “Burukutu” in Kazaure Local Government Area  of the state.

The Hisbah Commander in the state, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, told the News of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse that the command also intercepted 364 bottles of assorted alcoholic drinks.

Dahiru said the items were intercepted in a Toyota Corona in the area.

He explained that the was intercepted at about 9 a.m., on March 17, after receiving intelligence report about its movement in the area.

He explained that the command recently destroyed 2,875 bottles of beer and four gallons of 25-litre ”burukutu” beer seized during different raid carried out at beer parlours in the area.

The commander said the items were destroyed after it secured an order from Court to do so.

Dahiru noted that the consumption of beer was prohibited in all parts of the state.

He, therefore, appealed to to the command with vital information to it carry out its duty effectively.

He advised residents to desist from engaging in immoral acts capable of destroying the society. (NAN)

