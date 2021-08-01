Hisbah didn’t arrest our member in Kano- PSN

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has said that the person arrested by Hisbah for harassment of a lady not its member.

The Chairman of the state Chapter of the association, Mr Sani Ali, stated this in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday.

“We were very much concerned over the report.

“We immediately approached Hisbah with the aim of identifying the defaulting member, where we were informed that the person arrested wasn’t a pharmacist.

“He a person who owns an ordinary medicine shop, but translated from Hausa to English Language as Pharmacist.

“We want the to note that the person arrested is not a pharmacist, as reported by some .

“The aim is to clear the name and image of the association from the mess,” he said.

The Chairman it clear that there a difference between an ordinary drug seller who owns a shop and a professional called Pharmacist.

It be recalled that Hisbah issued a press statement that it had arrested a drug seller at Sabuwar-Gandu, metropolis, in connection with harassment of a woman.()

