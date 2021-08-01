Hisbah didn’t arrest our member in Kano- PSN

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) has said that the person arrested by Kano Hisbah for alleged harassment of a lady was not its member.

The Chairman of the Kano state Chapter of the association, Mr Sani Ali, stated this in a statement issued to newsmen on Sunday.

“We were very much concerned over the report.

“We immediately approached Hisbah with the aim of identifying the defaulting member, where we were informed that the person arrested wasn’t a pharmacist.

“He was a person who owns an ordinary medicine shop, but translated from Hausa to English Language as Pharmacist.

“We want the public to note that the person arrested is not a pharmacist, as reported by some online media.

“The aim is to clear the name and image of the association from the alleged mess,” he said.

The Chairman made it clear that there was a difference between an ordinary drug seller who owns a shop and a professional called Pharmacist.

It would be recalled that Kano Hisbah issued a press statement that it had arrested a drug seller at Sabuwar-Gandu, Kano metropolis, in connection with harassment of a woman.(NAN)

