Hisbah destroys 588 bottles of beer in Jigawa

Hisbah, the Sharia law enforcement agency in Jigawa, said it had destroyed no fewer than 588 confiscated bottles of beer in Ringim Local Government Area of the state.

Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, the State Commandant of Hisbah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Sunday that the beer was destroyed on Aug. 20.

Dahiru said that the beer was confiscated in Tudun Babaye village, Ringim LGA, during a raid in Gujungu, Kijawal and Wadugur villages in Ringim and Taura Local Government Areas.

He emphasized that consumption of beer was prohibited in all parts of the state, including villages.

The commandant assured that the Hisbah would not relent in its fight against immoral acts, including consumption of alcohol in the state.

Dahiru further advised residents to desist from engaging in vices capable of destroying the society. (NAN)