Hisbah board seizes 78 cartons of alcoholic drink in Jigawa

The Jigawa Hisbah Board seized 78 cartons of assorted alcoholic drinks in

Kazaure Local Government Area of the state.

The Hisbah Commander in the state, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.

Dahiru said the drinks were seized on Thursday during an early morning raid on three bars in the area.

He explained that no arrest was made during the operation, as suspected owners fled before the arrival of the Hisbah personnel.

He said “our operatives raided three bars in Kazaure town in Kazaure Local Government Area, where they succeeded in seizing 78 cartons of assorted beer.

“However, no arrest was made during the operation as suspected owners and users took to their heels on sighting our men.”

The commander, who reminded people that consumption of beer remains prohibited in all parts of the state, said the command will continue to enforce

the order.

According to him, the confiscated items will soon be taken to court. (NAN)