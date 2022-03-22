Hisbah arrests 99 for alleged immoral acts in Jigawa

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

The Jigawa Hisbah Board has arrested 99 persons in Kazaure and Dutse Local Government Areas of the state for their alleged involvement in immoral acts.

The Hisbah Commander, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Tuesday.

Dahiru said the suspects, comprising 54 women a d 44 men, were arrested on March 16 and March 17 in separate operations by operatives of the board.

He explained that 91 of the suspects, comprising 49 females and 42 males, were arrested on March 16, following a raid of the popular Gada village in Kazaure.

According to him, those arrested were suspected to have engaged in illegal sexual activities and other immoral acts.

Dahiru, however, said 21 of the male suspects were not found with women during the raid.

The commander said that the remaining eight suspects, comprising five women and three men, were arrested on March 17 in Dutse.

He added that eight bottles of alcoholic drink were confiscated during the raid.

According to him, the Hisbah operatives will continue to raid all hideouts being used to commit immoral acts and other vices across the state.

Dahiru commended the police and the residents of the state for their support and cooperation with the board, which enabled it to carry out its duties effectively.

NAN recall that the board had also on March 15 arrested 61 persons, including 44 woman in Taura Local Government Area of the state, over alleged immoral acts. (NAN)

