Hisbah arrests 40 teenagers for alleged immoral acts – Commander

June 29, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Kano State Hisbah Board has arrested 40 teenagers for their alleged involvement in immoral acts in Kano metropolis.

The Commander General of Hisbah, Dr Harun Ibn-Sina, disclosed on in a statement by Mr Lawal Ibrahim, Public Officer of the board in Kano.

Ibn-Sina said out of the 40  arrested , 12  are men.

”The were apprehended between June 27 and June 28 about 10 p.m. and  midnight during a special raid in Bbur-burwa, Albasu Local Government Area, gathering  commercial sex workers, sexual misconduct including the sale of condoms and marijuana.

“Some were also arrested around  the railway, Ja’, Zoo , among others,” he said.

Ibn-Sina said the suspects will be properly screened, those who are first time offenders will be released to their parents and others would be charged to .

The commander urged the youths to have the fear God and desist their bad ways.

The News Agency of reports that “immoral acts” are prohibited under Sharia Law operating in Kano state. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,