Hisbah arrest 31 in Jigawa for alleged immoral acts

By Muhammad Nasir Bashir

Local vigilance group “Hisbah’’ in Jigawa arrested 31 persons, including 25 women in Kazaure Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday over alleged “immoral acts’’.

Hisbah commander in the state, Malam Ibrahim Dahiru, said the suspects were arrested at about 6 a.m. for allegedly engaging in prostitution and consumption of alcoholic beverages.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Wednesday that the suspects were arrested during a raid by Hisbah tagged: “Reap what you sow’’.

The commander said 55 bottles of assorted alcoholic beverages and 50 litres of locally-brewed alcohol, “Burukutu’’, were seized during the raid.

He said the suspects and the seized items were handed over to the police in the area for further action.

Dahiru commended residents of the state for their support and cooperation with the Hisbah Board in the discharge of its duties.

He assured that Hisbah would continue to fight against immoral acts in all parts of the state. (NAN)

