His Politics was for National Integration, Says Gbenga Hashim in a Tribute to Dubem Onyia

Former Presidential candidate, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim has described the passing of Rt Honourable Dubem Onyia as a monumental loss to Nigeria and the nation’s politics.

In a statement released from his media department on Tuesday, Dr. Hashim disclosed that “our friend and Elder brother is gone, adding that the late Minister of state for Foreign Affairs was an “excellent gentleman, a consumate organiser, a former Federal Legislator and an outstanding Democrat.”

According to him, “I worked closely with Dubem during the formative years of the PDP. There were three of us who assisted Professor Jerry Gana as protem National Secretary of PDP formative initiative between June 1998 and August 1988 as unpaid Directors.

“The three were Dubem Onyia (Organisation); Dahiru Awesu Kuta,(Administration) and my humble self (Publicity).

“We also functioned as Secretaries of our various standing committees.”

Dr. Hashim explained further that “we were also representatives of the various blocs. While I came from the Progressive bloc, Dubem came from PF (Yaradua group ). I was the youngest of the three.

“We spent many hours with Dubem as fondly called at Chuba Okadigbo’s place in Apapa strategizing and editing the final version of the PDP manifesto which must quickly go to Press as well aa the maiden press ad of the PDP-

“Now the People’s Party is born “.Dr Chuba Okadigbo former Political Adviser to President Shagari and later Senate President was chairman, Publicity Committee of the PDP formative initiative where I also functioned as Secretary.”

He explained that “Dubem was Chuba’s close pal and they were the leading lights of the PF in the South East Region.

“When Dubem was Minister of state for Foreign Affairs with His Excellency Sule Lamido as Minister of Foreign Affairs, I had the privilege and honour of been nominated as Envoy to the Funeral of President Afez Asad of Syria representing President of Nigeria in the year 2000.

“I spent some time in the Foreign affairs Ministry with Dubem and Alhaji Sule as well as when I occasionally came to consult both Ministers on happenings in the party.”

“We shall miss Dubem gentlemanly but principled touch to issues.

“A committed democrat and patriot has gone. I pray that his family and the entire people of Enugu state would have the fortitude to bear the loss .Nigeria has lost a rare gem a detrabilized Nigerian who spoke Igbo and Yoruba fluently.

His politics was for National Integration!”, Dr. Hashim concluded.