Hinekken? Heniken? Chairman? Heineken® says it doesn’t matter as long as you have a good time, one way or another. 

Heineken® is turning 150. The perfect time to talk about a brand’s heritage and honour their history, no? Instead, Heineken® is marking this milestone with a global campaign, and unveiled an exclusive limited edition bottle at the Heineken Lagos Fashion Week.

The Managing Director and CEO of Nigerian Breweries, Hans Essaadi, had earlier announced at a media parley in Lagos, that the presence of HEINEKEN’s parent company in Africa represents a profound commitment to the continent. The launch of the ‘Chairman’ bottles at the Heineken Lagos Fashion Week is a remarkable demonstration of this commitment as Heineken continues to embrace and empower communities across the continent.

“As we unveil these ‘Chairman’ bottles, we’re not just celebrating our 150-year legacy; we’re embracing the future of Heineken in Nigeria. It’s a tribute to our consumers, our partners, and our incredible journey in this remarkable country. With these bottles, we’re not just sharing a drink; we’re sharing a story, a tradition, and a promise to continue creating gezelligheid – a truly exceptional experience for our valued Nigerian consumers.” Remarked Senior Brand Manager, Heineken, Nigerian Breweries Plc., Kola Akintimehin, on the launch of the limited edition design ‘Chairman’ bottles and its significance for the brand and consumers in Nigeria.

The Heineken 150th-anniversary celebrations are not limited to Nigeria. Globally, the brand is marking this milestone with unique limited edition bottle designs. In Japan, ‘Heineken’ is reimagined as ‘He150ken,’ using the Japanese syllable alphabet, katakana, and in Spain, special bottles will bear the phrase ‘Piensa en Verde,’.

Heineken® is available in over 192 countries, making it the world’s most international beer brand.

###

About Red Media Africa

Red Media Africa (www.redmediaafrica.com) is the PR & Empowerment Marketing division under the parent brand, RED. It focuses on using inspiration, empowerment, and action to help brands and organisations connect with their audiences, enhance their bottom line, and lead in their industries. It has 6 major practice areas: Corporate Practice, Technology Practice, SME Practice, Governance Practice, Faith Practice, and International Practice – with work for brands across Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa. It has been recognised with multiple local and international awards including the Gold SABRE Awards for PR Campaigns and the Young Lions PR competition for the next generation of creatives.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

