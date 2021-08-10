HIJRAH: NASFAT Chief Missioner tasks Nigerians to address nation’s security challenge

The Chief Missioner, Nasru-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, has urged Nigerians to cooperate with the Federal Government toward addressing the insecurity and other vices facing the country.Onike, in a statement made available on Tuesday, said, “we should collectively fight our common enemies who are putting the country’s peace and security in jeopardy”.

He, also urged Nigerians not to live in denial of the existence of the Delta variant of the dreaded COVID-19 virus in our country.“We should all remain responsible for our health and take note of what the experts say that vaccination and non-pharmaceutical controls remain the best way to tame the scourge of COVID-19,” Onike said.He urged Nigerians, particularly Muslims, to remain optimistic and put their trust in God.“The Almighty Allah says, “If you do not succour to the Apostle, then, [know that God will do so – just as] God succoured him at the time when those who were bent on denying the truth drove him away.“When these two were hiding in the cave and the Apostle said to his companion ‘Grieve not: verily, God is with us’.“And thereupon God bestowed upon him from on high His gift of inner peace, and brought utterly low the cause of those who were bent on denying the truth.“Whereas the cause of God remained supreme:

for God is Almighty, wise.“From the analysis of the above scriptural reference, it could be seen that, trusting Allah in the face of difficulty brings ease and rest of mind,” the chief missioner said.

He said it was through those virtues that the Almighty God saved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from his adversaries and later made him to become a rallying point for peace and unity in Makkah city.Onike, therefore, urged those facing challenges to take a cue from the doggedness, perseverance, God-trusting and the forgiving spirit demonstrated by the Prophet.“It is worthy of note that in spite of his persecution, the Prophet forgave all his enemies and forged unity among Muslims and non-Muslims in Makkah,” he said. (NAN)

