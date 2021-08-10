HIJRAH: NASFAT Chief Missioner tasks Nigerians to address nation’s security challenge

August 10, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Chief Missioner, Nasru-Lahi-l-Fatih Society (NASFAT), Imam Abdul-Azeez Onike, has urged Nigerians to cooperate with the Federal Government toward addressing the insecurity and other vices facing the country.Onike, in a statement made available on , said, “we should collectively fight our enemies who are putting the country’s peace and security in jeopardy”.

He, also urged Nigerians to live in denial of the existence of the Delta variant of the dreaded COVID-19 virus in our country.“We should all remain responsible for our health and take note of the experts say that vaccination and non-pharmaceutical controls remain the best way to tame the scourge of COVID-19,” Onike said.He urged Nigerians, particularly , to remain optimistic and put their trust in God.“The Almighty Allah says, “If you do succour to the Apostle, then, [know that God will do so – as] God succoured him at the when those who were bent on denying the truth drove him away.“When these two were hiding in the cave and the Apostle said to his companion ‘Grieve : verily, God is with us’.“And thereupon God bestowed upon him from on high His gift of inner peace, and brought utterly low the cause of those who were bent on denying the truth.“Whereas the cause of God remained supreme:

for God is Almighty, wise.“From the analysis of the above scriptural reference, it could be seen that, trusting Allah in the face of difficulty brings and rest of ,” the chief missioner said.

He said it was through those virtues that the Almighty God saved Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) from his adversaries and later made him to become a rallying point for peace and unity in Makkah city.Onike, therefore, urged those facing challenges to take a cue from the doggedness, perseverance, God-trusting and the forgiving spirit demonstrated by the Prophet.“It is worthy of note that in spite of his persecution, the Prophet forgave all his enemies and forged unity among and non- in Makkah,” he said. (NAN) 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,