Hijrah: Jigawa Govt declares Monday work-free day

The Jigawa Government has declared Aug. 9, as public holiday to mark the Hijrah 1443 (Islamic New Year).

The government announced this in a statement signed by the state Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Hussaini Kila, on Saturday in Dutse.

Gov. Muhammad Badaru of the state has urged civil servants and residents to use the day and pray for the state and the country at large.

“The period of the Islamic New Year should remind all people of the countless favours bestowed on them by the Almighty God.

“As such, the people are enjoined to intensify prayers against the outbreak of cholera in some parts of the state that had claimed some lives, as well as for the country to overcome security challenges.

“People should also use the period to reflect and live their lives based on the teachings of Islam and practice of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“During the occasion, it is expected that all public servants and the entire people of the state will also pray to Almighty Allah for continued protection and guidance of our leaders.

“For peace and the economic prosperity of the state and Nigeria at large and be law abiding,” it said.

According to the statement, Badaru also congratulated Muslims around the world on the dawn of the new Islamic year (1443AH).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aug. 9, 2021, is equivalent to Muharram 1, 1443AH, which marks the beginning of Islamic New Year.

Oyo, Kano, Sokoto, Kebbi and Jigawa States are among other states that had declared public holiday to mark the Islamic New Year of 1443AH on Aug. 9. (NAN)

