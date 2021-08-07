Hijrah: Jigawa Govt declares Monday work-free day

August 7, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



The Jigawa Government has declared Aug. 9, as public holiday to mark the Hijrah 1443 (Islamic New Year).

The government announced this a statement signed by the Head of the Service, Alhaji Hussaini Kila, Saturday Dutse.

Gov. Muhammad Badaru of the has urged servants and residents to use the day and pray for the and the country at large.

“The of the Islamic New Year should remind all people of the countless favours bestowed them by the Almighty God.

“As such, the people are enjoined to intensify prayers against the outbreak of cholera some parts of the that had claimed some lives, as well as for the country to overcome security challenges.

“People should also use the to reflect and live lives based the teachings of Islam and practice of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

“During the occasion, it is expected that all public servants and the entire people of the state will also pray to Almighty Allah for protection and guidance of our leaders.

“For peace and the prosperity of the state and Nigeria at large and be law abiding,” it said.

According to the statement, Badaru also congratulated around the world on the dawn of the new Islamic year (1443AH).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Aug. 9, 2021, is equivalent to Muharram 1, 1443AH, which marks the beginning of Islamic New Year.

Oyo, , Sokoto, Kebbi and Jigawa States are among other states that had declared public holiday to mark the Islamic New Year of 1443AH on Aug. 9. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,