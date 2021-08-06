Hijrah 1443: Oyo govt declares Tuesday as public holiday

August 6, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project 0



The Oyo state government has announced Tuesday, Aug. 10, as a public holiday to commemorate the new Islamic year – Hijrah 1443 AH.

This is contained a circular signed Secretary to the State Government, Mrs Olubamiwo Adeosun, Ibadan on Friday.

According to the circular, Gov. Seyi Makinde, enjoined Muslims and people other religions to the holiday to for the peace, unity and growth the state and the country.

The News Agency Nigeria reports that Hijrah is the first day Islamic New Year calendar. ()

Tags: , , , , , , ,