Hijrah 1443 AH: Senator urges Muslims not to lose faith in Nigeria, leadership

A member of the National Assembly, Sen. Jibrin Echocho, has urged Nigerians not to lose faith in the country and its leadership because of the current security challenges facing the nation.

Echocho, who made the call in Lokoja on Saturday while speaking as the Chairman of the Hijrah 1443 AH celebration organised by the state branch of the Council of Ulamau said that the problem of insecurity would soon be a thing of the past.

He described President Muhammadu Buhari as a good leader who means well for the country and its citizens, saying that what Buhari deserves now is the support and understanding of Nigerians.

Echocho, who represents Kogi East senatorial district in the national assembly, described the problems facing the country as surmountable, saying it only required all hands to be on deck.

He, therefore, charged Muslims in the country to use the occasion of this year’s Hijrah celebration to offer special prayers for the country and its leaders.

He also advised them to renew their faith and commitment to the country, saying that Nigeria was ordained to be great by God.

The lawmaker also urged Muslims to continue to live in peace with Christians, saying that religious extremism and hatred should not be allowed to disrupt the existing peace and tranquility in the state.

He commended the state branch of the Council of Ulamau for organising the event , urging it to sustain its leadership role in the state.

Earlier in his welcome address, the state Chairman of the Council of Ulamau, Alhaji Salman Adam, said the most important meaning of Hijra was Muslims to migrate from all evils and be committed to Good deeds.

Adam congratulated Muslims for witnessing the new Islamic year and thanked members of the council for their untiring efforts at upholding the tenets of the religion.

He commended Gov. Yahaya Bello for what he called his favourable disposition to the major religions and their adherents in the state.

” The council shall continue to recognise and partner with the government and all other stakeholders in respect of unity, security, peace and peaceful co-existence in Kogi State,” he stated.

Highlights of the celebrations were the unveiling of the Hijrah 1443 AH by Echocho with N500,000, inauguration of the newly-refurbished state secretariat of the council and March past by some Muslim groups. (NAN)

