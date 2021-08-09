Hijrah 1443 AH: Banks shut, state workers on holiday in Osun

Banks in Osogbo, the Osun capital, were all under lock as civil servants in the state also stayed away from work on Monday to celebrate the Muslim New Year, Hijrah 1443 AH.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Osun Government had on Aug. 6 declared Aug. 9 public holiday in commemoration of the new Muslim calendar.

A statement issued and signed by Osun Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr Tajudeen Lawal, said Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, approved Aug. 9 as public holiday to mark Hijrah 1443 AH.

“The Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola has declared Monday, 9th Aug. to be observed by workers in the state as public holiday in commemoration of Hijrah, 1443 AH.

“While congratulating all Muslims and non-Muslims in advance on the occasion of this year’s Hijrah, Mr Oyetola enjoined everybody to use period of the holiday to pray for the growth and development of Osun and Nigeria as a whole,’’ he said.

A NAN correspondent who went round Osogbo observed that banks in the state capital were devoid of customers as only those making use of Automated Teller Machines (ATM) were seen.

The state secretariat in Abere, Osogbo, was also devoid of human activities as only security officials were at their duty posts.

However, offices of some Federal Government establishments were open for operation. (NAN)

