Hijrah 1443 AH: Banks shut, state workers on holiday in Osun

Banks in Osogbo, the Osun capital, were all under lock as civil servants in the state also stayed away from work on Monday to celebrate the Muslim New Year, Hijrah 1443 AH.

The Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Osun Government had on Aug. 6 declared Aug. 9 public holiday in commemoration the new Muslim calendar.

A statement issued and signed by Osun Commissioner for Affairs, Mr Tajudeen Lawal, said Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, approved Aug. 9 as public holiday to mark Hijrah 1443 AH.

“The Governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola has declared Monday, 9th Aug. to be observed by workers in the state as public holiday in commemoration Hijrah, 1443 AH.

“While congratulating all Muslims and non-Muslims in advance occasion this year’s Hijrah, Mr Oyetola enjoined everybody to use period the holiday to pray growth and development of Osun and Nigeria as a whole,’’ he said.

A NAN correspondent who went round Osogbo observed that banks in the state capital were devoid of customers as only those making use of Automated Teller Machines (ATM) were seen.

The state secretariat in Abere, Osogbo, also devoid of activities as only security officials were at their duty posts.

However, offices of some Federal Government establishments were open for operation. (NAN)

