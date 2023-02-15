Hijab tussle: Court fixes March 27 for hearing

By Sulaiman Shehu

An Oyo State High Court in Ibadan has fixed March 27 to hear a fundamental human rights suit filed by female Muslim students of University of Ibadan International School Ibadan (ISI) over alleged refusal of the school to allow them wear hijab on their school uniform.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that parents of the affected female Muslim students instituted the suit on behalf of their minor daughters against the school, University of Ibadan and the management.

The claimants are Farida Moshood, Alkifah Dopesi, Raheemah Akinlusi, Aliya Dopesi, Imam Akinoso, Hamdalat Olusunde, Aliyah Adebayo, Moriddiya Yekinni, Iklas Badiru, Adeola Babarinde and Faridah Chidinma and the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC).

Other respondents in the suit are the School Principal, Mrs Phebean Olowe; the Chairman, Board of Governors, Prof. Abideen Aderinto; and the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics), Dr Olalekan Jeremiah; Prof. Babatunde Okolo, Lukman Ajibade, Tunde Aro and Fatumise Abey.

The new judge handling the matter, Justice Mosood Ishola, adjourned the case untill March 27 for hearing after announcement of appearance of counsel to the claimants and respondents.

Ishola said that the case could not proceed for hearing as slated because he needed to ensure that all processes filed by parties were arranged in proper order.

Earlier, Counsel to the students, Mr Hassan Fajimite, informed the court that parties had exchanged processes and were ready for hearing.

The case was previously being handled by Justice Ladiran Akintola before being transferred to Justice Ishola.

NAN reports that the counsel representing MURIC in the suit is Mr Yusuf Anikulapo while Mr M.Ezenonu is representing the school and its management.

The claimants counsel, Hassan Fajimite, in his originating summon, argued that the action of the school’s management violated the claimant’s right to freedom of thought, religion and right to education as contained in Section 38 (1)(a) and 42(1)(a) of the Constitution.

Fajimite urged the court to declare the continuous denial of female Muslim students of ISI from wearing hijab on their school uniform by the school management as wrongful and unconstitutional. (NAN)