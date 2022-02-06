Hijab: Minister calls for dialogue

Minister for Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, on Sunday in Abuja, called for dialogue on matters of religious differences, rather than resorting to violence.

Adamu made call while delivering his keynote address at 2022 World Hijab Day Public Lecture, entitled: ‘ Hijab as a Metaphor of our National Aspirations.’

News of Nigeria (NAN) reports that public lecture was organised by Coalition of Muslim of Nigeria.

Adama, represented by Deputy Director, Social Mobilisation, Universal Basic Education Commission, Mrs Sidikat Shomope, said that ’s constitution guaranteed freedom of religion for all citizens.

“This, by implication, means that all citizens are allowed to practice their religion according to dictates of their faith, as long as harm or inconvenience is caused to other people.

wearing of hijab by Muslim is in line with teachings of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), as recommended in Qur’an 33:59.

“However, there has been much controversy on this matter in our country, which has unfortunately gone down to school level and generated needless violent clashes.

“I wish to take this opportunity to remind our fellow citizens that there is a lot we can gain by dialoguing on matters of religious differences, rather than resorting to violence.

“Our children will remain citizens of Nigeria, irrespective of their faith. They will live and interact in world outside their schools, where boundary exists between religions,” Adamu said.

The minister appealed to traditional, religious and community leaders to use their offices to douse tension and ensure peace, harmony and tolerance.

“I call on parents and our school teachers to ensure that in both words and actions, they present the best model to our children to emulate,” he said.

Earlier, a member of House of Representatives, Mrs Aishatu Dukku, assured that the National Assembly would ensure the passage of Religious Discrimination Prohibition Prevention Bill, 2021.

Also, the Guest Lecturer, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, said that hijab was a vehicle of unification, both nationally and internationally, adding that it helped Muslim to identify themselves.

Akintola also said that hijab was a symbol of social justice, freedom and equal rights, adding that it “commands and radiates a feeling of safety.

“Hijab is a key to morality. A hijab wearing woman is 24 hours conscious of her responsibility. That a woman puts on her hijab is a sign of a responsible woman ready to build the nation.

“When you discriminate against a single woman, you are discriminating against the entire nation,” he said.

On her part, Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Nasarawa State University, Keffi, Prof. Sa’adatu Liman, urged Muslim to exhibit good conduct while wearing hijab. (NAN)

