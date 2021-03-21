The Prelate, Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr Samuel Uche, on Sunday, in Lagos, called for peace and tolerance among Christian and Muslim for a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

Uche made the appeal while speaking with journalists on the sideline of the induction of the Christian Council of Nigeria’s General-Secretary, Rev. Evans Onyemara at the Methodist Cathedral of Peace and Excellence, Lagos.

The prelate said that his appeal was premised on the crisis brewing over the wearing of hijab by willing Muslim female students in Kwara.

According to him, there should be tolerance among Christians and Muslims, saying that misunderstanding over the hijab issue leading to skirmishes in Kwara was unnecessary.

“I don’t think Christian should close their schools to Muslim girls over hijab wearing.

“Also, Christians who go to Muslim schools should not also be forced to wear hijab.

“This is a matter of religious tolerance,’’ he said.

The prelate stressed the need for peace, unity and tolerance among Nigerians, irrespective of religion or tribe.

He added that the gatemen in his house were Muslims.

“We should also know that there are criminals among Christians and Muslims and I advise we all fish out those criminals so that the law can catch up with them.’’

Uche appealed to adherents of Christianity and Islam in Nigeria not to envy or kill one another in the name of religion, as “we are all one’’.

Earlier in his sermon, President of the Christian Council of Nigeria, Most Rev. Benebo Fubara-Mauel said everyone in the country needed to be strong and courageous.

Fubara-Manuel, who cited Joshua as an example from the bible, noted that whatever responsibility God has called an individual for, He knows and believes such an individual can do it.

He urged the newly inducted general secretary to be steadfast and courageous in the task ahead, praying that God will be with him.

Onyemara while speaking with journalists assured the church and the council that he would ensure financial and infrastructural development.

“I have been called to service during this critical period and a lot of ideas are in my head.

“I pray God will give me the grace to execute them and we will not be disappointed,’’ he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

