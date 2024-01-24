 Hijab: Judge’s absence stalls hearing in suit against school

Wednesday, January 24, 2024
Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
The absence of Justice Moshood Ishola of an Oyo State High Court on Wednesday stalled hearing in a human rights suit instituted by some female students of the University of Ibadan International School (ISI).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the applicants instituted the suit because the school did not allow them to use hijab on their school uniforms.

At the court on Wednesday, the case could not proceed because the judge handling the matter was on his annual leave.

The judge adjourned the matter until Feb.23 for hearing.

NAN reports that the applicants in the suit are Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) and others.

The respondents are the School Principal, the Chairman, Board of Governors, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) and others. (NAN)

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade

