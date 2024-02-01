Hijab Day: Muslim groups distribute hijabs to Kwara schools

The Coalition of Muslim Women Associations in Kwara on Thursday in Ilorin distributed hijabs (veils) to secondary school children in the state.

The coalition said this exercise was in commemoration of the 2024 World Hijab Day, themed “Veiled in Strength”.

The day is observed every year on Feb. 1, to honor Muslim women who wear the hijab.

Hajiya Nimat Labaika, the Amirah of the Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Kwara chapter, described wearing hijab as a fulfilment of the commandment of Allah.

She added that wearing hijab upheld the dignity of Muslim women and portrayed them as conscious and morally upright Muslims.

Labaika also explained that wearing hijab was not for fun but a fulfilment of the commandment of Allah.

She said the celebration was to remind Muslim students of their responsibilities to always wear hijab.

The FOMWAN Amirah advised the students to be proud of wearing hijab because it portrayed them as good ambassadors of Islam.

In her lecture, Hajia Muslimat AbdulRazaq, the Secretary of Al-Muminat Organisation, said wearing hijab was part of the total submission to the commandment of Allah.

She emphasised the need for people not to discriminate against anyone who wore hijab.

“We should wear hijab because of Allah in order to earn the expected reward,” she said.

AbdulRazaq urged the students not to limit wearing hijab to the school environment, but also at home.

She quoted Qur’an as saying: “Tell the believing women to lower their gaze from looking at forbidden things” as one of the basis for wearing the hijab.

She advised the students to let the purpose of wearing hijab reflect in their day-to-day activities.

“You should face your studies and avoid acts of jeopardising your future dreams. Avoid keeping bad company or friends that can mislead you,” she counselled.

According to her, wearing hijab is not for fashion but a rewarding venture for every Muslimah.

She urged them to maintain good manners and avoid acts that could tarnish the image of Islam.

AbdulRazaq said: “Parts of the rules guiding the use of hijab is that we must use it for the purpose of Allah and his Prophet. We should avoid transparent and flashy cloth too.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the schools visited to mark the day included Government Girls’ Day Secondary School, Ipata Oloje; Barakat Community Secondary School, Ilorin; and Anifowose Community Secondary School.

Some of the Muslim groups include FOMWAN, Ansar-ud Deen Women Wing, Al Mu’munaat, Standard Bearers, Badrudeen, Al Harakar, The Criterion and Virtuous Muslimah Forum. (NAN)

