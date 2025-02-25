Higher institutions want law on comprehensive national AI policy in Nigeria

Experts in the Nigerian higher education sector have called on the federal government to promulgate law that will back a comprehensive national Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the country.

They said such a policy must have clear goals, priorities, and implementation plans.

This was part of the communique issued at the end of the inaugural 2025 AI Awareness Day in the Higher Education in Nigeria.

The event was held virtually on Monday, February 17, 2025 as a national event to raise awareness about the significance of AI in transforming the landscape of higher education in Nigeria.

It was co-hosted by the Virtual Institute for Capacity Building in Higher Education (VICBHE), National Universities Commission (NUC), National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Okebukola Science Foundation (OSF), the National Association of Artificial Intelligence Practitioners (NAAIP), and the Association of African Universities (AAU).

They noted that Artificial Intelligence has become one of the most influential forces shaping today’s world.

They said: “As institutions of higher learning in Nigeria, we must ask where we are in the global scheme of things regarding AI adoption.

“We urge our leaders to note that as we train the next generation of leaders and champions in AI, we should prioritise technical skills and ethical awareness.”

A high point of the event was the announcement of results of keen contests on AI policy, curriculum and deployment in teaching and learning, and AI research across Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education in Nigeria. Four groups of awards were announced.

The first group, Best Institutional AI Policy in Higher Education, had in the universities category Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, which emerged in the first position and the second position went to Lagos State University, Ojo, while the third position in that category went to the Federal University of Technology, Minna.

In the polytechnics category of this group, the first position went to Living Spring College of Technology and Innovation, Osogbo.

In the second award group, Best AI Researcher, Prof. Olatunji Sunday Olusanya of Adekunle Ajasin University won the first position in the universities category, while Dr. Salau Ayodeji of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, came second, and Dr. Awotunde Joseph Bamidele of the University of Ilorin emerged in the third position.

The polytechnics category of this group saw Mr. Mohammed Modiu of Yaba College of Technology emerging first, while in the Colleges of Education category, Mr. Salami Ayo of the Federal College of Education, Iwo, won the first position.

The third award group was Best Programme in Artificial Intelligence, where universities category had the BSc Computer Science programme of Thomas Adewumi University in the first position and a tie of four programmes from other universities in the second position as follows – B. Eng. Computer Engineering (Artificial Intelligence Option) of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria; BSc Management Information Systems of Covenant University, Ota; BSc Industrial Mathematics (Computer Option) also of Covenant University, Ota; and finally BSc Computer Science programme of the University of Benin, Benin city.

In the fourth award group, Best AI Application for Enhancing Teaching and Learning, the first position in the Universities category went to Prof. Onyenwe Ikechukwu Ekene of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

There was a tie of four winners in the second position in this category, which went to Dr. Oguntosin Victoria of Covenant University, Ota, Dr. Oluwakemi Olurinola of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Professor Busari Mutiu of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and Professor Ibezim Nnenna of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

In the Polytechnics category for this group, Dr. Okikiola Folasade of Yaba College of Technology emerged first.

In the Colleges of Education category, Dr. Usman Stephen of Ipere College of Education, Agyaragu, Nasarawa State, emerged first while Mr. Bako Mahmud Malam of Adamu Tafawa Balewa College of Education, Kangere, Bauchi State, came second.

The communique, jointly signed by the National Coordinator, Distinguished Prof. Emeritus Peter A. Okebukola, Chairman, Organising Committee, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, and the Chairman, Awards Committee, Prof. Nasiru Maiturare, also adopted February 17 as AI Awareness Day in Nigeria.

They urged the government at all levels to scale up investments in robust, inclusive data infrastructure and implement strategies to ensure high-quality, accessible data for effective AI development.

The communique added: “Relevant government agencies should involve the National Association of Artificial Intelligence Practitioners (NAAIP) in AI policymaking, implementation and other matters concerning AI, alongside relevant government agencies.

“Foster multi stakeholder collaboration to ensure the inclusive and equitable development and deployment of AI for the benefit of all.

“This will include forging strong public-private partnerships and investing boldly in people and infrastructure.”

It also recommended development and implementation of clear ethical guidelines and regulations for AI development.