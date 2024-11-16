High turnout of voters witnessed in Akoko

The Ondo State Governorship Election, on Saturday, commenced at 8:30am at Akoko North-East and Akoko North-West Local Gvernment Areas of the state with large turnout of electorate.

By Mufutau Ogunyemi

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) were seen at some of the polling units visited by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) attending to the electorate.

At Iyometa Ward 1, Unit 1; Iyometa Ward 2, Unit 007 and Ikado Ward 2, Unit 5 in Ikare-Akoko and also at Ugbe Akoko, Ward 3, Unit 2, election commenced at 8:30am

Speaking with the NAN, Vincent Ugboma, the Presiding Officer (PO) at Ikado Ward 1, Unit 001, said that there was a little delay due to the BVAS malfunctioning, but the issue had been sorted out.

Ugboma said that voters started coming out in large numbers, adding that over 50 persons had been accredited and have voted in the unit by 9.00a.m.

“The electorate are much; there is need to divide the unit into two so that it could be managed effectively by the electoral officials,” he said.

Also, in Ikado Ward2, Unit 13, Mr Felix Adedoja, the Presiding Officer, said that the election had been going well without any hitch.

He, however, said that some of the voters were impertinent and unruly.

Surajudeen Yakubu, 32, a physically-challenged person, who cast his vote at Iyometa Ward 2, Unit 008, urged electoral body to allow the votes to count.

Yakubu also advised PWDs to always exercise their right in any given election, adding “being a PWD should not limit them from exercising their rights.”

He said that though many PWDs come out to exercise their franchise, but do not enjoy enough benefits from government.

“We want to urge government to remember us and extend to us the dividend of the democracy,” he said.

Similarly, Mrs Indiat Adewale, a 62 year-old physically-challenged person, who cast her vote at Iyometa Ward 2, Unit 008, said she came out to vote due to her love for the state and country at large.

Adewale, who commended the conduct of the INEC officials and security agents, said that the atmosphere was peaceful.

“I came out because I want my children to be successful in future.

“Anybody that wants success for his or her children should participate in any developmental programme,” she said. (NAN)