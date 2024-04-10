High tariff will lead to electricity theft, FCT residents tell FG

Some electricity consumers in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) have appealed to the Federal Government to review the new tariff downwards to avoid electricity theft.

Some of the consumers who are mainly business owners told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that if the cost of electricity remained high some of them consumers might bye-passing their meters.

NAN reports that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) had announced an increase in electricity tariff paid by Band A customers from N68/KWh to N225/KWh.

NAN also reports that Band A customers are those who enjoy electricity supply for at least 20 hours per day.

The consumers, mainly printers, who do operate mainly at UTC and Murg Plaza in Area 10, FCT said that they use heavy equipment in doing their jobs hence their electricity consumption is high.

According to them, if they have to pay N225/KWh this will greatly affect their jobs making it difficult for them cope with the present economic situation in the country.

Mr Amos Okolo, a printer, said that it was good that government plans to give them 20 hours of electricity in the new tariff but the cost is too high for any business person.

Okolo said that by the time he purchases electricity with the huge money nothing would be left in his business to cater for his family.

”I am appealing to government to review the tariff downward as such increase can lead to some consumers bye-passing their meters and this is not good for Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC),”he said.

On his part, Mr Samuel Kolawole also a printer said that the cost indicated in the new tariff was so high that it could negatively impact on businesses.

He said that government should try and reduce the tariff so that it can benefit the rich and the poor people.

According to him, 20 hours of electricity is good for business owners as this will reduce the cost of buying fuel or diesel for generators but the pricing should be business friendly.

”We are appealing to government to reduce the tariff to what we can afford so as to benefit everyone,” he said.

Also speaking on the issue, Mr Abel Ajibola, also a graphic designer at Murg Plaza said that government means well for the people but the new tariff is outrageous, especially for small business owners.

Ajibola said that he would be glad if the government can review the tariff so that electricity consumer would not be tempted to start stealing electricity.(NAN)

By Constance Athekame