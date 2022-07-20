High rate of crashes unacceptable to FRSC – Oyeyemi

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has said that the high rate of crashes, occasioned deaths, injuries, and destruction of property remained unacceptable to the corp.

Oyeyemi, who said this at a strategy sessions with the FRSC high command on Wednesday in Abuja, explained that the corps was, however, determined and committed to an unrelenting pursuit to ensure that the challenges were brought down drastically.

He said that the theme, “Delivering on FRSC mandate: higher, faster and stronger”, was to provide the touchstone to the management for how decisions were made and programs formulated and reviewed.

He said that the session also provided a platform for effective measurement of productivity and efficiency of the corps.

The FRSC boss said that the enforcement of the use of the Speed Limiting Device (SLD), had been consolidated to checkmate speeding.

According to him, enforcement of the SLD is an important effort to reduce crashes in the country.

“As of date, there are certified vendors of the device from which motorists can choose to patronise.

“The list of vendors are available on the FRSC official website in the Speed Limiters Wicket,” he said.

Oyeyemi urged the corps to be driven by the country’s national development efforts, geared towards creating a country that was safe for all to attain prosperity and good health

He said that FRSC was an organisation that required high performance as a team, and by sustaining the unique team spirit, the corps had earned a place of trust.

The FRSC boss said this was not only by the government but also by Nigerians to the delivery of goals, in spite of the numerous challenges been faced.

“The corps will enhance the quality of the existing partnership with development partners as well as the other stakeholders.

“Also, vehicle operators who commit life-threatening violations would be made to go for psychological evaluation to determine their suitability to continue to drive on the Nigeria highways,” he said.

Oyeyemi said that the corps operations would continue to reflect the aspiration of the Federal Government, which sought to make Nigeria’s economic growth speeded up through macroeconomic stability and economic diversification.

He said this was also building a globally competitive economy through investment in infrastructure, improving the business environment and promoting digital-led growth.

“Investment in the Nigerian people through arrays of programmes that would turn the nation totally round would not be left out.

“Nigerians count on the corps, as the beacon of hope in road safety management, as well as to continue to give direction to the rest of the African continent,” he said.

Also speaking, the FRSC board Chairman, Mallam Bukhari Bello, said that there was need to sustain achievements made so far by transforming the corps to a world class agency on road management.

Bello said that the FRSC should continually be committed to the Federal Government’s mandate to tackle unwanted loss of lives on the roads.

He gave assurance that the corps would remain focused on the set goals in line with current realities. (NAN)

