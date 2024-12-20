High-Profile Terrorists Arrested in North-Central Nigeria, Provide Crucial Intelligence

In a major victory against terrorism, the Nigerian Armed Forces have arrested two high-profile terrorist leaders, Hamisu Sale, popularly known as “Master,” and Abubakar Muhammad, in separate operations in the North-Central theater.

By Chimezie Godfrey

According to a press release by Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations, the duo’s arrests were part of heightened military efforts to dismantle terrorist leadership across the country during the yuletide season. The suspects are cooperating with authorities and have begun providing valuable intelligence about terror networks in the region.

“These arrests mark a significant breakthrough in our ongoing operations. The intelligence being gathered from these individuals is expected to bolster further operations against terrorist activities,” the statement read.

He added,”The arrests are part of a series of robust operations aimed at curbing the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements nationwide. While details of the intelligence provided remain classified, it is expected to aid the military in uncovering more terror cells and neutralizing threats to national security.”

The DDMO disclosed that the week under review also saw other notable achievements by the Armed Forces

“Troops neutralized 212 terrorists and arrested 272 individuals, including 45 suspects involved in oil theft.

“152 kidnapped victims were rescued from various locations.

“A significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and other materials, including 247 assorted firearms and 6,174 rounds of ammunition, were recovered.

“In the South-South region, efforts to combat oil theft resulted in the seizure of 940,372 liters of stolen crude oil and the dismantling of 61 illegal refining sites, preventing an estimated loss of ₦1.19 billion.”

The military reiterated its commitment to achieving sustainable peace and urged citizens to support ongoing efforts by reporting suspicious activities through the “See Something, Say Something” initiative.

With the cooperation of arrested terrorists like Hamisu Sale and Abubakar Muhammad, the Armed Forces aim to disrupt terror networks and ensure a safer yuletide for Nigerians.