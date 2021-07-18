High number of unregistered hospitality facilities, eateries worries Delta Govt.

The Delta State Waste Management Board has cautioned hotels and eateries against unhealthy practices, as it expresses worry at increasing number of unregistered operators.

The board called on hotels and eateries in the state to operate in line with global environmental best practices to ensure a healthier and cleaner state.

The Chairman of the board, Mr Bazim Chinye, made the call in a statement on Saturday in Asaba, following a high number of unregistered hospitality facilities and eateries in the state.

He said that many unregistered hotels and eateries operated illegal dumpsites which could caused health and environmental problems.

“They operate illegal dumpsites and discharge waste from their kitchens into unauthorised places, thereby constituting health and environmental hazards.

“Appropriate sanctions will continue to be meted out to violators of the law, and the agency will not condone acts inimical to achieving a cleaner Delta.

“It is time for these business outfits to take greater responsibility for waste disposal,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the board’s task force on environmental sanitation and the Environment Department of the local councils recently sealed some unapproved hospitality facilities and eateries in an effort to enforce compliance. (NAN)

