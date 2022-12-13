 High Court of Oyo State begins Christmas recess Dec. 23

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

The High Court of Oyo State will begin Christmas recess on Dec. 23 and end it on Jan. 4, 2023.

The state Chief Judge, Justice Munta Abimbola, gave the dates in a statement on Tuesday in Ibadan.

Abimbola said: “By the powers conferred on me by Paragraph 4(c) of Order 45 of the High Court Rules, 2010, and by virtue of all other powers enabling in that behalf, I appoint the period.

“It will commence from Dec. 23 to Jan. 4, both dates inclusive.”

According to him, civil actions will be heard during the period where such actions are urgent, or a judge, at the request of all parties concerned, agrees to hear such actions. (NAN)