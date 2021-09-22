High Cost of Food Items:Trans Atlantic Center presents maiden edition of Trade fair to Kogites

By Chimezie Godfrey

As citizens battle for survival due to high cost of food items, the Trans Atlantic Center (TAC) is set to present a maiden edition of Trade Exposition Show in Okene to alleviate the hardship suffered by the people of Kogi State.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO),Trans Atlantic Center, Mr Mohammed Borghei Attah made this known in a statement on Wednesday.

The Humanitarian cum philanthropist, moved by the economic hardship prevalent in country decided to implement this program to soothe the dispirited hearts of the Kogites.

Attah therefore urged citizens of Kogi State to take advantage of this opportunity to stock their shops and kitchen with the cheapest food items and other commodities that can hardly get elsewhere.

“Just as the nation (Nigeria) is searching for a workable and lasting solution to the high cost of food items in time like this, the Trans Atlantic Center is here with a maiden edition of Trade Exposition Show in Okene to again, soothes the dispirited hearts of the kogites by October, 2021.

“A trade fair is an exhibition organized so that companies in a specific industry can showcase and demonstrate their latest products and services, meet with industry partners and customers, study activities of rivals, and examine recent market trends and opportunities for the final consumers.

“This all important event is scheduled to hold on Thursday 29 to Saturday 31 October, 2021 at the Trans Atlantic Center, Okene by 9:00am to 6:00pm daily.

“Quickly take the advantages of this trade fair to showcase your products by taking a stand space at the trade show/exhibition or stock your shops and kitchen with the cheapest food items and other commodities you can never get elsewhere,” Attah stated.

